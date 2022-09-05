Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 81,523 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $398,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 92,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.44 and its 200 day moving average is $174.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

