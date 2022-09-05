Morse Asset Management Inc Has $659,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,343,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $322.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.70. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

