Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,684 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $126.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.87. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

