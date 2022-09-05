Morse Asset Management Inc Sells 2,170 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morse Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Salesforce by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 6,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $153.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.87 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

