Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $284.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $294.94 and its 200 day moving average is $304.09. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.