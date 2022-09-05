Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 278 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,676,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,057,000 after acquiring an additional 461,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 211,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $127.79 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

