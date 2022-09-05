U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

WFC opened at $43.38 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $164.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

