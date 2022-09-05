SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,345 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $18,583,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $159.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.51.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

