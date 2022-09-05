Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,558,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,943,000 after buying an additional 1,168,991 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $322.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.33 and a 200 day moving average of $344.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $311.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

