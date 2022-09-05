Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

About Starbucks



Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

