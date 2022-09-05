Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $316,560,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,021,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,016,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

Fiserv stock opened at $101.44 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.59. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $5,072,700 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

