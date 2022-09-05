Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in CF Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE CF opened at $106.86 on Monday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.20.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by ($0.04). CF Industries had a return on equity of 49.10% and a net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

