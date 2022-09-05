Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $126,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $47.23 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

