Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 214.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,945 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $48.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.29. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

