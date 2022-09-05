Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTC:HCKG)

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.
Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
OTC HCKG opened at $14.24 on Monday. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.85.
About Hocking Valley Bancshares
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hocking Valley Bancshares (HCKG)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.