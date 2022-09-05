Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.13 (OTC:HCKG)

Hocking Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:HCKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

Hocking Valley Bancshares Stock Performance

OTC HCKG opened at $14.24 on Monday. Hocking Valley Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.85.

Get Hocking Valley Bancshares alerts:

About Hocking Valley Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Read More

Hocking Valley BancShares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Hocking Valley Bank that provides personal and commercial banking products and services for individuals, families, and small businesses in Ohio. It offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and debit/ATM and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hocking Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.