BlackRock Inc. Purchases New Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 66,823,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Coterra Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,793,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.11 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

