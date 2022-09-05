General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Lifted by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

General Mills Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $76.72 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

