Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.74 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

