Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

BSV stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.40.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

