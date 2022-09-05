Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,664 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.9% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66. The firm has a market cap of $115.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.80.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

