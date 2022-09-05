Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 929 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 229.3% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

MGK stock opened at $193.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $174.24 and a 52-week high of $266.44.

