Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 852 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 12,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $74.68 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

