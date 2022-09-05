Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Generac worth $1,491,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Generac by 59.2% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $223.39 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.