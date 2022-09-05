BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned about 0.21% of Cable One worth $18,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Cable One by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE CABO opened at $1,127.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,328.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,340.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.74. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Increases Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $12.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.41 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $429.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.46 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.82%. On average, analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 63.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CABO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cable One to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total transaction of $40,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 972 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,177.75 per share, with a total value of $588,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,925. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Featured Stories

