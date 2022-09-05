Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 561 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindsell Train Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,150,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 388,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,085,000 after purchasing an additional 133,949 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 27.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 295,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,658,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $12,825,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total value of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $119,337.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $439.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $452.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $434.59. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $531.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

