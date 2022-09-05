Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 38,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,031,000 after purchasing an additional 215,617 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.57.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

