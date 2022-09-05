Morse Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Morse Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 440.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $434.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.48, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total transaction of $503,115.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares in the company, valued at $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lara Caimi sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.96, for a total value of $503,115.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,963 shares of company stock worth $14,374,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

