Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 754,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $217,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Shares of QRVO opened at $90.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average is $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $188.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,826 shares of company stock worth $1,176,266. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

