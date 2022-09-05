Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 23.9% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 390,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG opened at $123.76 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

