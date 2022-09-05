LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,414,585 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,624 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $219,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY stock opened at $71.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.