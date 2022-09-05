Private Portfolio Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,362,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 122.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,292,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,272 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.44 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

