Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Argus cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Activity

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $112.74 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

