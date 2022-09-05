NCM Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYE opened at $43.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $49.31.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

