Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,119 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,571,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,169,000 after acquiring an additional 873,805 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,623,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,240,000 after acquiring an additional 614,039 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,587,000 after acquiring an additional 508,287 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,714,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 364.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 230,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $131.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.53. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

