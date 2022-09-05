Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,088,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO opened at $40.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

