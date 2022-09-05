Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 798,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,174,000 after purchasing an additional 471,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,777,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 271,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after purchasing an additional 93,642 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $55.60 on Monday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

