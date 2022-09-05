Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 531.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,459 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $16,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $330.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.96. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $391.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,645 shares of company stock worth $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.73.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.