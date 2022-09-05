Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases 649 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $142.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $133.55 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.83 and its 200 day moving average is $150.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.