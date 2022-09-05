Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 53 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI opened at $287.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $293.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

