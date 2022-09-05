Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,996,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,401,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,844 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,687,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 18,711.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 850,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 784.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 675,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,580,000 after acquiring an additional 599,174 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $121.65 on Monday. 3M has a twelve month low of $121.15 and a twelve month high of $195.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $69.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

