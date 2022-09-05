Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $47.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

