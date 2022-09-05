BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Teledyne Technologies worth $1,881,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $174,390,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,276,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $994,687,000 after purchasing an additional 393,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 131,448 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,123,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 917.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 62,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 56,590 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $367.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $344.66 and a twelve month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.