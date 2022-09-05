Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

Hibbett Price Performance

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $752.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hibbett by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hibbett by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hibbett by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 516,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,815 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HIBB. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Featured Articles

