Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Hibbett Price Performance
Shares of HIBB stock opened at $58.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average is $47.87. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $39.58 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $752.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.71.
Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hibbett
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on HIBB. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.
Hibbett Company Profile
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hibbett (HIBB)
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.