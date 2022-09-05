Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,470 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

DVN opened at $70.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

