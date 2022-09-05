Meridian Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,061 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,292.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 213,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,623,000 after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,019,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,923,000 after buying an additional 38,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $93.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,423 shares of company stock worth $11,430,217 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

