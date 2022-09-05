Bison Wealth LLC Acquires 2,844 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,062,000 after purchasing an additional 844,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after purchasing an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after purchasing an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

