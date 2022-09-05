Hodges Capital Management Inc. Purchases 675 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $20,782,000. abrdn plc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,463,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,442,000 after purchasing an additional 77,846 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $80.90 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

