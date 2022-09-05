Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Cut by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 15.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.3 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $148.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

