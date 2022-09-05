Bison Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $269.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $195.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

