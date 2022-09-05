Bison Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $127.79 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average is $132.66.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 107.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.